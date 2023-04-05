Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Sport

PHOTOS: Press Conference to announce Racers Grand Prix

Sport
April 5, 2023
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, speaks with President of the Racers Track Club, Glen Mills and Head of sponsorship, Nugent Walker, at a press conference hosted by Racers on Tuesday (April 4) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. The event was to announce the return of the Racers Grand Prix this year, with a number of high-profile local and international athletes set to compete at the June 3 event at the National Stadium.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, is greeted by President of Racers Track Club, Glen Mills (left) on arrival at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (April 4) for a press conference to announce the return of the Racers Grand Prix this year. At centre is Head of sponsorship at Racers, Nugent Walker. A number of high profile local and international athletes are set to compete at the June 3 event at the National Stadium.
Skip to content