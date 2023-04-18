FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Stops in Jamaica on Global Tour

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy is now in Jamaica on a global tour ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 tournament slated to be held from July 20 to August 20.

The tour commenced with the unveiling of the trophy at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Monday (April 17), followed by a stop at St. Jago High School in St. Catherine, which Reggae Girlz captain, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw attended, then on to Ocho Rios High in St. Ann, before culminating at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay.

The global tour will see the iconic trophy being displayed in the 32 countries participating in the tournament.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her remarks at the unveiling ceremony commended the Reggae Girlz for qualifying for the prestigious tournament, noting that the Government and Jamaicans are proud.

“We know that the Reggae Girlz, by their performance, will continue to inspire the next generation of great female footballers,” she said.

Minister Grange added, “I am pretty sure that the movement of the Women’s World Cup Trophy today… will generate much excitement and lively discussion and debate not just about the trophy but about who will win it, and about Jamaica’s own effort to do so.”

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, for her part, said that the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which has seen the largest number of qualifying countries since its inception, will serve to further promote women’s sports.

“We want to wish you all the best as you continue on your mission to inspire, coach and spotlight future female football talents,” she said.

FIFA Senior Manager, Trophy Tours, Sarah Gandoin, congratulated the Reggae Girlz for qualifying for two consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments.

“Four years ago, you were the first Caribbean country to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and this year you will be making history again by becoming the first Caribbean team of women or men, to qualify for back-to-back World Cups,” she noted.

Jamaica beat Haiti 4-0 on July 11, 2022, to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

This year’s tournament, for the first time, will feature the expanded format of 32 teams from the previous 24, replicating the same format used for the men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022.