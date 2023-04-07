Advertisement
PHOTOS: Minister Grange Sends off CARIFTA Team

Sport
April 7, 2023
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), gives a word of encouragement to Alana Reid, during a send-off ceremony held for the CARIFTA Games team, at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) offices in Kingston on April 6. The CARIFTA Games are scheduled for April 8-10 in Nassau, Bahamas.
