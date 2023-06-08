JIS News
home » JIS News » Agriculture

PHOTOS: FAO Hosts Food Loss and Waste Reduction Workshop

Agriculture
June 8, 2023
Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Courtney Cole (left), converses with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas, and Belize, Dr. Crispim Moreira, during a food-loss and waste-reduction technical workshop at the Ministry’s Hope Gardens offices in St. Andrew on June 8.
Skip to content