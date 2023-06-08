Ministry of Finance Wins Second Staging of Public Sector Debate Competition

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (MOFPS) are winners of the 2023 Public Sector Debate Competition.

They defeated the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) in the final held on Wednesday, June 7 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

The Ministry walked away with the coveted winner’s trophy along with prizes valued over $1 million.

These include a $200,000 cash prize: weekend for two (each) at Royalton Blue Waters Resort, and gift certificates for an Appleton Estate Rum Tour.

Meanwhile, each member of the JIS team received trophies for their second-place finish, a $100,000 cash prize, day passes to an all-inclusive resort, gift certificates for an Appleton Estate Rum Tour, and dinner reservation at Uncorked Too.

The third-place playoff, which also took place on the same day at the Conference Centre, saw the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) getting the better of the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH).

The JCA team members received trophies for their third-place finish, a $75,000 cash prize, dinner reservations at the Coppers in New Kingston, and spa packages from Bella Oasis.

The Best Speaker Award for the final was presented to Pedroy Garvey of the MoFPS, who is also the team captain, while the JCA’s Matthew Smith-Barrett was named Best Speaker for the third-place playoff.

Each of the 18 participating teams received gifts and certificates.

The Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) won the online ‘Fan Favourite’ competition, while the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce received the ‘Most Improved’ award.

Communication Lead at the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), organisers of the competition, Anneke Clarke, thanked all the participating teams, noting that they all shared quality information throughout each stage of the debates.

“Each debate showcased remarkable talent, knowledge and eloquence of the participants. The depth of research, critical thinking and persuasive arguments put forward by the debates has been truly impressive. I would like to commend everyone of you who took the mic or helped in making sure that your teams put the best arguments forward,” Ms. Clarke said.

She also thanked the Jamaican Association for Debating and Empowerment (JADE) for their role in the competition.

“Our competition would not have been the same without the quality of judges from JADE, our partners. I would like to express our deepest appreciation to the judges for their time, expertise and impartiality. Your role in guiding and providing constructive feedback to the teams has been instrumental in fostering confidence in the competition,” Ms. Clarke added.

The competition, which is in its second year, aims to provide a platform for government officers to share their views and ignite a spirit of engagement to make public-sector transformation more inclusive.

Persons are encouraged to watch the delayed broadcast of the finals on TVJ, Monday, June 12 at 8:30 p.m., and follow the TIU’s Facebook page (TIUjamaica) and Instagram page (@tiu_jamaica).