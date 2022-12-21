PHOTOS: Education Minister Gets Nebulisers

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Photo of the day
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left), shares a light moment with Yvonne and Telford Mitchell (left), as he hands over the key to the couple’s new home in Lancaster, Manchester on Friday (Dec. 16). The one-bedroom unit was built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP). Partially hidden at right is Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Robert Chin.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Tourism
Commerce
December 21, 2022
Agriculture
December 21, 2022
Education
December 21, 2022
JIS radio
December 21, 2022
Calling Farmers | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
December 21, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James Sawyers
December 21, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Vaughn Davis
Get the facts