Advertisement
AduFocal
JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Education Minister Gets Nebulisers

Education
December 21, 2022
Education and Youth Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), shakes hands with Managing Director for the appliance and manufacturing company BlackPoint, Gul Mansukhani, during a ceremony for the donation of compressor nebulisers, held recently at the Ministry’s National Heroes Circle offices, Kingston.
Skip to content