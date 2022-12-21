Farmers Invited to Become Soil Doctors

Local farmers are being invited to join the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ ‘Global Soil Doctors Programme’ to increase agricultural output.

Soil Doctors are farmers who are provided with technical knowledge and resources to train others in their community.

The programme, which was launched at a World Soil Day Technical Forum at the HEART/NSTA’s Ebony Park Academy in Clarendon earlier this month, is among several activities being undertaken by the Ministry to achieve sustainable soil health and management using science and technology.

Acting Senior Director in the Agricultural Land Management Division in the Ministry, Pamella McKenzie, explained that “a soil doctor is a champion farmer who assists and trains farmers within their farming community”.

She said that the initiative is a farmer-to-farmer programme, where farmers receive assistance in improving their soil management practices as well as increase their knowledge base.

They will also be provided with tools, including educational material, soil testing methods (STM) and a soil testing kit (STK) for preliminary soil analyses.

Ms. McKenzie said that the increased technical expertise at the community level, along with the extension services provided by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), is expected to enhance production and productivity.

Some of the areas being targeted for promotion of the programme are the agro parks, where groups of farmers are engaged.

“We want this information to get to every nook and cranny, wherever there is a farmer in Jamaica, because we believe that together, we can achieve more out of the agriculture sector,” Ms. McKenzie said.

She noted that the programme is voluntary, so the success hinges on farmers’ willingness to participate.

“This endeavour will impact your bottom line, your productivity, if it is that you come on board and join with us, partner with us, so we can get this programme off the ground,” she said.

The Global Soil Doctors programme was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as a tool to improve soil management practices in the agriculture sector.