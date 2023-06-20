live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:00pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Technology

PHOTOS: Community of Standpipe Gets Wi-Fi Service

Technology
June 20, 2023
Minister of Education and Youth and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Eastern, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left), interacts with students and other stakeholders following the official commissioning of Wi-Fi service in the community of Top Range in St. Andrew recently.
Skip to content