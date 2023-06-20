live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives – Sectoral Debate @ 2:00pm
Highlights from the 2023 National Prep Schools Athletics Championships

Sport
June 20, 2023
Education Officer for Physical Education and Sport, Ministry of Education and Youth, Elton Johnson (right), converses with Brand Manager, Little Caesars, Oshane Thoms (left), and Director of Operations, Digi View Security Limited, Mark Miller, during the opening ceremony for the recent Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association (JISA) National Preparatory Schools Track and Field Championships at the National Stadium in Kingston.
