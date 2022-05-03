Advertisement
PHOTOS: Child Month Church service

Youth
May 3, 2022
Students from various schools in the Corporate Area participate in the Child Month Church Service held at the Eastwood Park New Testament Church of God in St. Andrew on Sunday (May 1). Hosted by the Ministry of Education and Youth and the National Child Month Committee, the service was held under the theme, ‘Listen Up! Children’s Voices Matter’.
