Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second right), and Chief Executive Officer, Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Rosalee Gage-Grey (right), look on as DeAndre Simpson (left) places a rose at the Secret Gardens Monument in downtown Kingston on Sunday (May 1) in memory of the nation’s children who have died under tragic/violent circumstances. The month of May is being observed as Child Month under the theme ‘Listen Up! Children’s Voices Matter’. Also preparing to lay floral tributes (from second left) are Aisha Marriot; Youth Mayor of Kingston, Raejean Bennett; Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams; and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Winston Ennis (partially hidden).
Click to view more