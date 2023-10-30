  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Ardenne High School and Harrison College Students Visit Education Ministry

October 30, 2023
Education
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (seated centre); Deputy Chief Education Officer, Core Curriculum and Support Services Unit in the Ministry, Dr. Clover Hamilton Flowers (seated left) and Honorary Consul of Barbados, Winston Bayley (seated right), as well as students and staff members from Ardenne High School and the Harrison College in Bridgeport, Barbados share a photo opportunity, during a visit to the Ministry’s  Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on October 26. Students from Harrison College are participating in a one-week student exchange with Ardenne High, which is aimed at enhancing learning and teaching methodologies and further improve overall student achievement.

The Full Story

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (right), takes a selfie with students from Ardenne High School and the Harrison College in Bridgeport, Barbados when they visited the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on October 26. Twenty-four sixth-form Harrison College students are participating in a one-week student exchange with Ardenne High School. The aim of the exchange is to enhance learning and teaching methodologies and further improve overall student achievement.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith (left), engages with students from Ardenne High School and the Harrison College in Bridgeport, Barbados, when they visited the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston on October 26. Students from Harrison College are participating in a one-week student exchange with Ardenne High, which is aimed at enhancing learning and teaching methodologies and further improve overall student achievement.
Last Updated: October 30, 2023

