PHOTOS: Department of Correctional Services Sports Day

October 30, 2023
National Security
Photo: Dave Reid
Department of Correctional Services (DCS) staff participate in a race during the entity’s Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club on Friday (October 27).

The Full Story

State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), and educator Fiona Jones-Austin, look at plants on display at Friday’s (October 27) Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club in the parish.
State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), addresses participants during the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club on Friday (October 27).
State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), interacts with participants during the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club on Friday (October 27).
Last Updated: October 30, 2023

