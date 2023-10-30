PHOTOS: Department of Correctional Services Sports Day October 30, 2023 Listen National Security Share Photo: Dave Reid Department of Correctional Services (DCS) staff participate in a race during the entity’s Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club on Friday (October 27). The Full Story State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), and educator Fiona Jones-Austin, look at plants on display at Friday’s (October 27) Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club in the parish. State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), addresses participants during the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club on Friday (October 27). State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right), interacts with participants during the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) Sports Day and Expo, held at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre Sports Club on Friday (October 27).