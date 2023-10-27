  • Keyword

PHOTO: Retirement Function for Veteran Educator, Catherine Grace Baston

October 27, 2023
Education
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left), shares a moment with (from left), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Kasan Troupe; Veteran Educator and former principal of Campion College, Catherine Grace Baston; and Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris-Dixon. The occasion was a retirement function for Mrs. Baston, which was held at the Sts. Peter and Paul Church in St. Andrew on Wednesday (October 25).
Last Updated: October 27, 2023

