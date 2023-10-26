Minimum 100,000 Jamaicans Being Targeted For Parent Education Training

The Ministry of Education and Youth is embarking on an ambitious programme that will target a minimum of 100,000 Jamaicans for parent education training.

The plan for the programme’s delivery has been formulated by the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC).

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the plan, which has been shared with schools across Jamaica, outlines the strategies to be employed in achieving the target.

“All public and registered private educational institutions are required to deliver parenting education training to their parent population,” she emphasised.

The Minister was addressing Wednesday’s (October 25) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Mrs. Williams said the NPSC is coordinating meetings with education officers, school administrators, guidance counsellors, deans of discipline and other help in service professionals in schools to ensure that Citizens Security Programme (CSP) guidelines are understood.

“The meetings serve as a guarantee that the quality of the education programme will not be compromised. NPSC support officers are to provide oversight by making daily contact with school personnel for the provision of technical support,” she informed.

Parent mentorship training is currently under way with trainees recommended by ministries, departments, and agencies and schools’ leaderships.

“Prospective parent mentors hail from all regions. They are exposed to intensive modules of parenting education training and, as such, form part of those served under indicator 2 of the CSP. Certified parent mentors are mapped to schools and effectively support parents across Jamaica,” Minister Williams indicated.

Parent Places have also been reactivated with an additional 10 slated to be fully revived before the end of the Christmas school term (September to December).

These were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parent Places provide parenting education, psychosocial support, skills training, and counselling, among other interventions.

These are primarily in schools but serve the community to reach a wider cross-section of the population.

The NPSC has also been conducting roving parent places as another strategy to boost parent engagement.