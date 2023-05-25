Cabinet Approves Contracts for Petrojam to Procure Services

The Cabinet recently approved the award of two contracts, valued at approximately US$2.6 million, by Petrojam Limited for varying services.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during yesterday’s (May 24) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.
He said Cabinet gave the nod for Petrojam Limited to award a US$632,000 contract to Zecco Inc. for the procurement of an F-2 Burner Management System.
Additionally, Cabinet approved the award of a US$2,051,000 contract to Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions by Petrojam Limited for chemical supplies and services for refinery process and utilities. The contract period is three years.
Petrojam Limited is Jamaica’s only petroleum refinery.