Jamaica Hosts Caribbean Nations Security Conference

Cabinet has approved Jamaica co-hosting the Caribbean Nations Security Conference 2023.
The conference will be held in Montego Bay, St. James, from June 5 to 19, 2023.
This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan. during yesterday’s (May 24) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew.
The conference will be held under the theme ‘Strengthening Regional Security Through Informed Action’ and is aimed at enhancing regional partnerships and improving security in the Caribbean Basin.
Meanwhile, Cabinet considered the recommendation for the award of a contract by the Planning Institute of Jamaica for the development and execution of a two-pronged communication plan that targets the main audience impacted by business reforms and the wider public.
Mr. Morgan said after consideration, the Cabinet granted approval of the award of a $132-million contract to Engine Room Limited.
Additionally, he said Cabinet gave approval for the hosting of the 26th meeting of the CARICOM Standing Committees of Chiefs of Immigration and Comptrollers of Customs (CICC) at the Montego Bay Conference Centre in St. James, during the period May 16 to 18, 2023.