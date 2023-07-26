Cabinet Approves Several Contracts for the Provision of Services

Cabinet has approved the award of several multimillion-dollar contracts to various entities to provide services for the Government.

Among them is a US$3.5-million contract to FAST Enterprises LLC for the provision of maintenance and production support services for the GenTax Integrated Tax Administration System implemented by Jamaica.

The system was customised and underwent site-specific development before it was rebranded as the Revenue Administration Information System (RAiS).

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew, on Wednesday (July 26).

He further informed that Cabinet approved the award of a $240-million contract for the provision of garbage collection and disposal services at 617 public educational institutions islandwide.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has been contracted for this engagement over a three-year period.

Cabinet gave approval for KPMG Jamaica to provide external auditing services to the National Health Fund (NHF) for a period of three years, at a cost of $90 million.

Additionally, Cabinet gave approval for the award of a US$1.6-million contract for the supply, delivery, installation, and commissioning of one 128-Slice Computed Tomography (CT) Unit for the Kingston Public Hospital to A.A. Laquis (Jamaica) Limited.

Meanwhile, Minister Morgan announced a Board appointment to the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital Management Committee.

Ms. Carmen Johnson has been appointed as an ex-officio member, with effect from July 10, 2023 to April 2, 2026, when the tenure of the Board will expire.

Cabinet approved appointments to the Pharmacy Council of Jamaica for a period of two months, from July 17, 2023 to September 16, 2023.

The appointments include Dr. Eugenie Brown-Myrie, who will serve as chairperson, and members Rohan McNellie, Lily-Claire Bellamy, Cynthia Lewis-Graham, Dr. Ernestine Watson, Dr. Lisa Bromfield, Dr. Michelle Russell, Dr. Winsome Christie, Dr. Diane Newman-McKenzie and Hughroy Thomas.

The Cabinet also approved the appointments of Linton Johnson as chairman to the Board of Directors of the Norman Manley International Airport Limited (NMIAL) for a period of three years, with effect from July 17, 2023 to July 16, 2026. He is joined by Andria Whyte Walters, Paula L. Brown and Wayne Strachan.

Turning to the Building Appeal Tribunal, Minister Morgan said Cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Walter G. Melbourne as chairman, to replace Shane Dalling, who had resigned.

His appointment will last from July 17, 2023 to November 20, 2024.