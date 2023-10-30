Gov’t Policy Measures Delivering Tangible Results – PM

Gov’t Policy Measures Delivering Tangible Results – PMBy: October 30, 2023 ,
The Government’s commitment to improving the social and economic conditions of citizens is delivering tangible results, says Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.
Speaking at the handover of a three-bedroom house, built under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), to a family in Banana Ground, Clarendon on Friday (Oct. 27), the Prime Minister said the social circumstances of hundreds of families have changed for good due to policy measures implemented.
“There are more people being made better off by our policies than those who may be slipping into poverty,” he said, noting that the improved economic performance is being converted into real benefits for Jamaicans.
Prime Minister Holness said that the NSHP, which was implemented in 2018, is one such measure to provide families with valuable assets that they can use to transform their lives.
He informed that to date, 164 housing units have been delivered to needy families, and by the end of the year, the number of units provided will surpass the 200 mark, impacting over 800 persons.
“It shows the delivery of public good and public service, and we are increasing the allocation,” he said.
The Prime Minister said focus is also being placed on speeding up the pace of completion of housing units.
The NSHP was developed to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor and disadvantaged population by providing quality, affordable and sustainable housing.
It operates under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme (HOPE) in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.