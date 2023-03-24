PHOTOS: Andrews Pen Gets Community Wi-Fi

JIS News
home » JIS News » Community
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of Justice and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Eastern, Hon. Delroy Chuck (third right); Principal of New Day Primary School, Garfield McDonald (second left) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes (right), share a moment with children of the Andrews Pen community following the launch of Wi-Fi in the area, courtesy of the USF, on March 23.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Community
March 24, 2023
Tourism
March 24, 2023
Local Government
Agriculture
March 24, 2023
JIS radio
March 24, 2023
Arts Page | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
March 24, 2023
Roundabout JA | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
March 24, 2023
Feature | Presented by: Jayda Francis
Get the facts