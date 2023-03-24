Advertisement
JIS News
PHOTOS: Andrews Pen Gets Community Wi-Fi

Community
March 24, 2023
Minister of Justice and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Eastern, Hon. Delroy Chuck (second left), presents a tablet to Oprah Scott (third left), during the launch of community Wi-Fi in the Andrews Pen community on March 23. Sharing in the moment are, from left, Councillor, Waterloo Division, Winston Ennis; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Universal Service Fund (USF), Daniel Dawes; and Inspector Cheree Greaves of the Community Safety and Security Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
