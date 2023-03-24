Loads of Fun in Store for Coffee Festival Patrons

Lots of fun and exciting activities are in store for patrons attending the sixth annual Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival on Saturday (March 25) in Newcastle, St. Andrew.
Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald Riley, told JIS News that the event will feature diverse coffee by-product displays, including candles, rubs, scrubs, and foods.
“We will [also] be having a mixology competition, which is coffee with an infused liquor, [and] we will be having barista competition, which is the different ways in which coffee is made,” she informed.
Mrs. McDonald Riley pointed out that the Coffee Festival will not be just about drinking the popular beverage.
“We have over 35 persons who will be showcasing different coffee products [in the Festival Marketplace],” she indicated, adding that there will also be a Kids Village for children to enjoy various fun-filled activities.
Mrs. McDonald Riley said another major highlight is the entertainment package, which will feature performances by Etana, DBurnz, the Silverbirds Steelpan Orchestra, and the Charles Town Maroons.
Persons attending the event are required to park at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) in Papine, and utilise the arranged shuttle service.
“We have some beautiful shuttle buses that will be taking you up in the hills, and we have tour operators. Once you take that shuttle bus, there will be excitement. The idea is that you’ll be given a tour by a certified tour guide, who will be able to tell you all of what’s happening in that area,” Mrs. McDonald Riley advised, adding that the journey will be an interesting 45 minutes.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.touchstonelink.com or from authorised ticket vendors, including Blue Brews Bistro, Rituals Coffee House, Starbucks, Cannon Ball Café, Café Blue, Island Coffees Café, and Deaf Can Coffee.
The prices are $5,000 for adults and $3,000 for children, 12 years and older.