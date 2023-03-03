Over 500 Volunteers Participated in ‘Klean Kingston’ Initiative

More than 500 volunteers participated in a major clean-up exercise on Wednesday (March 1) in sections of downtown Kingston.
The activity concentrated heavily in the business district, including areas such as West, South, East and North Parade, and East Queen, West Queen, Orange, Princess, King, First, Barry and Tower streets, among others.
The initiative, dubbed ‘Klean Kingston’, was spearheaded by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), and participants included representatives from various partner agencies and schools in the Corporate Area.
It is part of the national ‘Clean City’ programme, which aims to remove garbage and address the illegal disposal of waste in all parish capitals and major town centres.
Executive Director, NSWMA, Audley Gordon, told JIS News that the decision to start the clean-up exercise in the capital city was strategic as Kingston has heavy vehicular and pedestrian concentration daily.
“We have moved in extra resources in terms of trucks and personnel… People are out and they are excited to play their part in a cleaner city [and] a cleaner Jamaica,” he said.
He noted out that 10 compacter and four tipper trucks, along with other heavy-duty equipment, were utilised for the clean-up activity.
“Wherever we see a mini dump, we are cleaning it. Wherever we see silt accumulating. We are cleaning it. We are pushing, sweeping, raking [and] shoveling,” said Mr. Gordon, adding that everything was done to ensure a clean space.
Mr. Gordon said he hoped that others “will catch the vision” and come on board to help clean-up other public spaces.
Meanwhile, Systems Operation and Environment Manager, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Milton Clarke said the entity is “extremely happy” to have partnered with the NSWMA on the ‘Klean Kingston’ initiative.
He shared that the JSIF provided financial contribution to aid in providing protective gears for the volunteers.
Other major partners in Klean Kingston are Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), MPM Waste Management Limited, Urban Development Corporation (UDC) Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Jamaica Fire Brigade, ROK Hotel, Grace Kennedy Foundation, Delta Supply Company, Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Esirom Foundation, Ian K. Agencies, and Bashco.