Mico Hailed for Providing Quality Education Training

The Ministry of Education and Youth has hailed The Mico University College for continuing to play an essential role in the training and development of young Jamaicans and persons from the wider Caribbean with an interest in education.
“Mico has a special place in Jamaica’s education sector with well-established standards of excellence,” said National Mathematics Coordinator, Dr. Tamika Benjamin.
She said that the institution is internationally recognised as one of Jamaica’s most important educational training institutions, and has led the way in research, leadership, and innovation amid changing policies and social dynamics.
Dr. Benjamin was addressing an open house event at the institution located on Marescaux Road in Kingston on Thursday (March 2).
Scores of students were introduced to the programme offerings at The Mico and were able to inquire about the range of pre-university, undergraduate and graduate programmes, short certificate courses, scholarships and financial aid, and student services.
They were also exposed to career options in education and other sectors that are available with a teaching degree.
On his part, The Mico University College President, Dr. Asburn Pinnock, said the institution continues to produce students, who contribute to nation-building in roles such as governors-general, attorneys-at-law, entrepreneurs, principals and professors.
The Mico University College offers undergraduate and graduate degree programmes through the faculties of education, humanities, and liberal arts, as well as science and technology.
It was founded in 1836 and is one of the oldest teacher-training institutions in the Western Hemisphere.