EXPO Jamaica to be Held from April 27 to April 30

The 48th staging of Expo Jamaica, which allows Jamaican businesses to meet buyers from all over the globe, will be held from Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30.

This will be the first in-person staging of the event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It will be held at the National Arena and Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

It was officially launched at a ceremony held at The Gardens, Jamaica Pegasus, in Kingston, on March 23, under the theme ‘Connecting the World to Jamaica’.

During the Expo, being hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), thousands of consumers are expected to engage with a range of industries, including manufacturing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agro-processing.

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce is the title sponsor for the event. The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) is also partnering with the JMEA through its Buyer Recruitment Programme.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, in his remarks, said the Expo “allows us a great opportunity to underscore our commitment to grow investments in the manufacturing and services sector and ultimately grow exports”.

“Expo Jamaica is an extraordinary example of what is possible when all our people come together for one vision and give selflessly of our talent, energies and resources,” Senator Hill said.

For his part, President of the JMEA, John Mahfood, lauded the event as one that continues to benefit Jamaican businesses in forging long-term partnerships and gaining access to global markets.

“Our show has grown tremendously in many aspects. At present, we have over 100 exhibitors and [315] buyers, and I anticipate that this number will go up,” he said.

Meanwhile, President of JAMPRO, Shullette Cox, said the agency is also targeting buyers from unknown traditional markets.

“For Expo Jamaica 2023, we are seeing interest from France, Ghana, Belize, Oman, Cuba, Colombia and Mexico,” she noted.

Ms. Cox said previously, the Buyer Recruitment Programme yielded 563 buyers from 27 countries, of which 284 were new.

“Ultimately, what we at JAMPRO want to see is growth in our current manufacturers and exporters by expanding our existing markets and establishing new ones, while also nurturing new exporters that can become champion exporters of tomorrow,” she said.