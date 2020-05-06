PHOTO: PM Reads for “Read Across Jamaica Day”

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left), and Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (2nd left), head officials laying flowers at the Secret Garden Monument in downtown Kingston during a ceremony on Sunday (May 3) in memory of the nation’s children who have died under tragic and violent circumstances. The event was organized by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) as part of activities commemorating Child Month during May under the theme: ‘Unplug Negativity, Connect Positivity… Think!!!’.

