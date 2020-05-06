Child Protection And Family Services Agency Gets Technology Boost

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has received a donation of tablets and laptop computers valued at approximately $14 million from the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), through its Public Sector Transformation Programme.

The 56 laptops and 35 tablets are expected to enhance the information and communication technology (ICT) capacity of the CPFSA as it serves clients and carries out field service operations islandwide.

The need for the devices was highlighted in a recent report that assessed the ICT infrastructure of the agency.

An additional 71 desktop computers will be delivered next month to replace old machines and enable officers to function more efficiently and effectively.

Chief Executive Officer of the CPFSA, Rosalee Gage-Grey, said that the capacity of the agency is being built “to better serve the needs of children and families in need of our support”.

“As part of the modernisation plan, we will be putting in networks, replacing outdated computers and improving the communication capabilities in the organisation and with our multi-agency partners,” she noted.

Executive Director of the TIU, Maria Thompson Walters, said that the donation to the CPFSA is designed to assist in the modernisation of the agency’s operations, using ICT as a key enabler to achieve its goals and objectives.

“The CPFSA plays a critical role in repairing the social fabric of Jamaica but its ICT infrastructure needs to be enhanced to enable the agency to have readily available, accurate and up-to-date information on children and families to facilitate dynamic and harmonious delivery of services,” Ms. Thompson Walters noted.