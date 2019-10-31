PHOTO: Minister Grange At National Consultation

Public Relations Officer, Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Emeleo Ebanks (centre), discusses the JFB’s activities for Fire and Life Safety Week with Assistant Superintendent, Heather Williams (left) and Acting Corporal, Donovan Morgan, at the Brigade’s headquarters in Kingston recently. The week is being observed from October 27 to November 2 under the theme ‘Mek Wi Fix It… Community First’.

