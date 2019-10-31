More Business Support For Creative Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs in the creative industry are to benefit from increased technical and managerial support through the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC).

The entity recently signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with three tertiary institutions for the establishment of small business development centres (SBDCs) to serve micro, small and medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) operators in the sector.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, JBDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Valerie Veira, said that Jamaica is yet to fully capitalise on the local creative talent.

“We are developing some important research on the creative industry and how we can fully exploit the economic development possibilities, which we haven’t even begun to touch yet. For us, creativity seems to be performing arts, but that is just one component,” she points out.

The new SBDCs will be located at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education in Portland, and the University of Technology (UTech) and the Edna Manley College of the Visual & Performing Arts in Kingston.

SBDC Network Manager, Dianne Palmer, encouraged entrepreneurs in the creative industry to take advantage of the services available at the facilities.

“Creatives can come and they will be provided with counselling free of cost, training, intervention to help them get loans and grants,” she said.

Miss Palmer noted that the services offered at the SBDCs will facilitate the growth of more sustainable businesses in the creative industry.

“There is a lot of talent in our industry, but we need to make it into a business that is sustainable, and that’s why we approached the Edna Manley College [for example]. They have the expertise, and with our assistance at the JBDC, we can help them to engage with entrepreneurs to start more sustainable businesses,” she said.