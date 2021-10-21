PHOTO: Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica Pays Courtesy Call on Minister Bartlett

JIS News
home » JIS News » Tourism
Photo of the day
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), converses with patients at the Bellevue Hospital in Kingston, during a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination blitz at the institution on Wednesday (October 13). More than 300 long-stay patients were slated to be vaccinated.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Health & Wellness
October 21, 2021
Finance & Public Service
October 21, 2021
Office of the Prime Minister
October 21, 2021
Education
October 21, 2021
JIS radio
October 21, 2021
Feature | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
October 21, 2021
Feature | Presented by: Lorraine Walker-Mendez & Camille Chambers-Fagan
October 21, 2021
GOJ News | Presented by: Vanessa Williams
Get the facts