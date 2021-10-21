Jamaica Stock Exchange a Recognized Stock Exchange in The Cayman Island

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange (CSX) have approved reciprocal agreements of Recognition in keeping with each Exchange’s rules. This move is a continuation of the JSE’s strategic journey of collaboration for growth and development of the region’s capital market.

Speaking on matter of mutual recognition, Dr Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of the JSE, said that mutual recognition makes it easier for issuers, investors and other participants in the financial sector to access each Exchange for listings and other services within the financial sector. She further said “Jamaica and the Cayman Islands share very close ties and this is another avenue for both countries to continue to deepen and broaden their relationship. We will be exploring other areas of mutual benefit to each stock exchange. We believe that this relationship will only help to grow the market and create long term wealth for investors within our region”.

According to Mr. Marco S. Archer, Chief Executive Officer at the CSX, “The CSX has for a long time recognised other Exchanges and we are delighted that the JSE will be our first in the region. Both Exchanges differ in market strengths so there is great scope to leverage the complementary offerings of each exchange by diversifying its product range and broadening its international appeal. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship for both Exchanges and their stakeholders.”

