Pfizer Vaccine now available to 50 years and older

Effective Tuesday, November 16, 2021, Jamaicans 50 years and older are able to access the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine currently in country.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make an appointment using the Ministry of Health & Wellness’s website (www.moh.gov.jm) or by calling the National Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683). Persons should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

The Ministry, meanwhile, is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older. Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.

Up to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 16), a total of 1,058,139 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. Of that number, 572,497 were first doses, 420,638 were second doses and 60,974 were single dose.