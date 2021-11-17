New Curfew Hours Take Effect Thursday

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced new curfew hours from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., seven days per week, effective Thursday (November 18).

This new curfew hours will remain in effect for a three-week period ending December 9, 2021.

Prime Minister Holness made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 16).

He also informed that the limit on the number of persons in attendance at a place of worship will be increased from 50 to 100 persons, providing that the social distance requirement is met.

“The ceiling is 100 regardless of how large your enterprise is…if your church can only hold 40 people properly distanced, that is what your church can hold. Obviously, no crusades, no conferences, or conventions at this time,” Mr. Holness said.

“The number of persons permitted to physically attend a wedding will be increased similarly, and of course, if the space in which you are can’t take 100 persons, you are subject to the social-distancing rules, but if the venue is large, maximum of 100 persons,” he added.

The limit on persons physically attending annual general meetings or extraordinary general meetings will also be increased from 50 to 100.

Physical attendance at events hosted by public entities will continue to be limited to a maximum of 50 persons.

“These are controlled functions by invitation only and persons attending are required to be fully vaccinated; just to be clear, that is for public entities,” Mr. Holness said.

Funeral services are permitted with a maximum of 20 persons physically present, including mourners, clergy and support personnel. Burials are permitted Mondays to Fridays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with a maximum of 20 persons present.

“Just to be clear, we consider [it a] funeral service [if it] has the body in the chapel. So, if you’re having the body in the chapel, then it’s 20. If you’re having a memorial service, then the limit is really what the church can hold for its normal operation, based upon the limit, we have just set, which is 100,” Mr. Holness stated.

The Prime Minister also informed that the gathering limit remains at 10.

Regarding the controlled entry protocols, the requirement for all travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within three days of travel remains in place, as does the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival for persons who are not fully vaccinated.

However, fully vaccinated persons (which means the person has received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine and at least two weeks have elapsed since receiving the last dose), who obtain a PCR test as their pre-test prior to travel, will not be required to conduct another PCR test after arrival in order to be released from quarantine.

“I know this will be very useful to the non-all-inclusive tourism sector, for business travellers and so forth. We are cautiously trying to take down the shield and the barriers that have kept us safe, but at the same time, have been very restrictive to people’s livelihoods,” Mr. Holness said.

“Let me emphasise that antigen tests are still acceptable for travel to Jamaica. However, if fully vaccinated travellers do an antigen test prior to arrival, they would still be required to either quarantine for eight days or do a PCR test in Jamaica to be released from quarantine,” he added.

In relation to infirmaries, Prime Minister Holness said Cabinet will consider potential changes to the protocols to be announced within the next set of revisions in early December.