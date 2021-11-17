Pfizer Vaccination by Appointment Only for persons 50 years and older

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to remind Jamaicans 50 years and older, who are now able to access the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, that they must make an appointment to receive the dose.

To become vaccinated, members of the public are asked to make their appointment using the Ministry of Health & Wellness’s website (www.moh.gov.jm) or by calling the National Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683). Persons should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.

Persons who do not make an appointment will be inconvenienced by long wait time or not seen at the site on that day.

The Ministry, meanwhile, is continuing to administer the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to persons 18 years and older. Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation and/or death associated with COVID-19.