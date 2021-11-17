Percy Junor Hospital Gifted With Operating Theatre Bed Costing US $10, 250

The Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) in Manchester has been gifted with a new operating theatre bed valued at US $10,250, which will boost the facility’s capacity to perform the 600 operations it does annually.

Senior Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr. Carlos Wilson explained that the bed, donated by the Rachael Dixon Memorial Fund (RDMF), has become the hospital’s primary and major operating theatre bed which will be used daily for emergency and elective surgeries.

“The bed has been set up and has been utilised and functions perfectly and we are extremely pleased. We now have two highly functional operating beds but the other gives problems from time to time. The bed has all functionality for laparoscopic, gynaecology, obstetric, and orthopaedic surgeries. The staff and patients at PJH are very grateful for the kind donation of a new operating theatre bed from the Rachel Dixon Memorial Fund and we promise to care for it so it will serve us for years to come” Dr. Wilson said.

CEO for the PJH, Carlton Nichols thanked the organization for its donation noting that it is timely and welcomed.

“We are now better equipped to respond to emergencies and elective procedures in our operating theatre. We are deeply inspired and grateful for this kind gesture” Mr. Nichols added.

Founder of the Fund, Oswald Dixon noted that the RDMF is committed to the health, education and wellbeing of Jamaicans.

“We believe that one of the key building blocks to a country’s foundation is providing access to and developing the infrastructure of its healthcare system. It is with this is mind that we sprung into action upon hearing that there was a need for an operating theatre bed at the Percy Junor Hospital. This acquisition allows the surgeons to continue the important work they provide to the communities. Our valued donors of the RDMF are delighted to be a part of this venture” Mr. Dixon shared.