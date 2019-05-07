Petersfield Primary Jamaica Moves Club Promoting Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Story Highlights The Petersfield Primary School ‘Jamaica Moves’ club is making strides in promoting healthy lifestyle habits among staff and students.

Coordinator of the club, Crystal-Gaye Scott, told JIS News that the Westmoreland-based institution has stopped the sale of sugary drinks on the compound.

“Our school is sugar-free; we no longer sell juices. The only fluid our students will get is water,” she said, while encouraging parents to adhere to the measure.

The Petersfield Primary School ‘Jamaica Moves’ club is making strides in promoting healthy lifestyle habits among staff and students.

Coordinator of the club, Crystal-Gaye Scott, told JIS News that the Westmoreland-based institution has stopped the sale of sugary drinks on the compound.

“Our school is sugar-free; we no longer sell juices. The only fluid our students will get is water,” she said, while encouraging parents to adhere to the measure.

“We also have fruit days for students. On these days only fruits are sold and the students enjoy it,” she added.

Ms. Scott said that the club organises workout days to encourage students and staff to engage in physical activity.

“Mondays and Fridays are our workout days. On these days, we have activities such as dancing contests, hula hoop, and we jog – all activities that encourage the school population to be fit and healthy. In addition to that, for 60 minutes every other day, we try to have some form of exercise,” she noted.

Ms. Scott told JIS News that the club engages vendors in order to ensure that they understand the importance of selling nutritious items to students.

She said that the vendors are “enthusiastic participants” in the physical activity initiatives at the school. “They will come over and ask to join,” she said, noting that they often help to lead exercise sessions.

Ms. Scott, in noting the positive response from all stakeholders, said that the school is exploring even more innovative ways to promote healthy lifestyle choices among the school population.

Petersfield Primary’s Jamaica Moves club currently has 60 members. The institution is one of six pilot schools in Westmoreland and 100 across the island under the Ministry of Health’s Jamaica Moves initiative.

The schools are required to form clubs to combat the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among children and promote healthy lifestyle choices.