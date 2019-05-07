EU Delegation in Jamaica to Celebrate Europe Day on May 9

Story Highlights The European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica will observe Europe Day on Thursday (May 9) to celebrate the achievements of the Union.

The date marks the anniversary of the historical ‘Schuman Declaration’ on May 9, 1950, when then French foreign minister, Robert Schuman, delivered a speech in Paris, where he set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe.

Head of the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, said that the observance will provide an opportunity “to acknowledge the partnership between Jamaica and the EU and to reflect on how important this partnership is to us”.

The countries have enjoyed a solid relationship spanning more than 40 years, and over that time, the EU has provided in excess of €1 billion in financial and technical assistance to the island.

The Ambassador, who was speaking on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Television programme, Get the Facts, said the EU, which is comprised of the governments and peoples of 28 countries, “is a “fantastic diversity of people, of various languages and culture”.

She noted that many persons consider the EU as the most successful political and economic union.

Ambassador Wasilewska said she has seen the difference the EU has made for the people of her native country, Poland, one of the 10 new member states that joined the union in 2004.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador told JIS News that this year’s EU Film Festival will seek to engage students and young people.

“Following the success of last year, we are keen to take the films to different locations,” she said, noting that showings will be held at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus; University of Technology; Campion College and The Mico University College.

Ambassador Wasilewska told JIS News that the annual festival is an opportunity to bring European culture and films to the people of Jamaica.

She noted that attendance for last year’s event was “fantastic”, even though the films were shown in foreign languages with English subtitles.

“We had people who came to every single screening of the films, she said.