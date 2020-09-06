Persons Warned to be More Vigilant

Story Highlights The parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew now account for 955 of the total 2,889 persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Jamaica to date. This currently represents the highest number of cases per parish.

“COVID is no respecter of persons or community... . All communities are vulnerable; whether you’re uptown, downtown or mid-town, and, indeed... we did notice that uptown… particularly in the Corporate Area, seems to be more affected now than downtown,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Minister said the observation is not to allow anyone in downtown to become complacent.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says there is a more concentrated spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in parts of uptown communities, including Kingston 6, 7 and 8, and has warned residents to be more vigilant, in an effort to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tufton gave this update during a virtual COVID-19 Conversations Press Briefing, on Friday (September 4), in Kingston.

“The spread in parts of uptown seems to be more concentrated… . Kingston 6, 7 and 8 have to be very careful because we are seeing evidence of the spread in those communities that is worrying and could have implications for your own personal health and wellness,” he added.

“We have to follow the protocol – no matter who we think we are or where we are from or where we reside, we have to comply, because you are as susceptible to the virus as everybody else,” he said.