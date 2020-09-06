One More Death, 68 New Cases Confirmed

Story Highlights In the last 24 hours, Jamaica recorded 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 2,964. Recoveries also increased by one, bringing the total number of persons who have recovered and have been released to 922 (31.1% recovery rate).

The country is now managing 1,935 (65.3%) active cases across the island, including 15 moderately ill patients and seven critically ill patients. Some 71 cases recorded in Jamaica have returned to their countries of origin.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises that we have now entered the community transmission phase of the pandemic and every Jamaican must consistently observe all the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the further spread of COVID-19.

Regrettably, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirms one new COVID-19-related death and a co-incidental death in an individual positive for COVID-19. This most recent COVID-19-related death is that of a 72-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew who was also hypertensive. In addition, there are three deaths in COVID-19 positive patients that are under investigation at this time.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 33 are females and 35 are males, with ages ranging from eight months to 76 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston & St. Andrew (30), Clarendon (15), St. Catherine (8), Manchester (6), St. Ann (4), St. Elizabeth (2), St. James (1), Trelawny (1) and St. Thomas (1). Two of the new cases are contacts of a confirmed case while the other 66 are under investigation.

Jamaica now has 459 imported cases; 664 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 241 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 1,364 cases under investigation.

Females account for 55% (1,620) of all confirmed cases, while the remaining 45% (1,342) are males. Of note, the sex classification of two cases are being investigated; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 13 days to 97 years.

Community Transmission Phase

These measures include the frequent washing of hands with soap and water; maintaining the prescribed six-feet physical distance from others; and wearing a mask when in public. Visitors and returning residents must also comply with the quarantine orders.

Community Transmission means that there are more cases of COVID-19 in communities that may be undetected, and therefore the risk of exposure of all members of the population is high. Persons who are ill must stay home and prevent exposure of the vulnerable persons in our communities.

Hospital Visits

The Ministry cautions persons to avoid unnecessary visits to the hospitals at this time to avoid overcrowding in these facilities. At this time, we are seeing a 22% occupancy for ICU/HDU beds across the island. There is a 45.7% (169 of 311) occupancy of COVID-19 designated beds across the island with the majority of these beds being occupied in the South East Region (67% occupancy for SERHA including UHWI). Hospitals are at this time challenged by increasing numbers of healthcare workers who are in quarantine or isolation.

Clinical Management Summary

as at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020