Persons Urged to Support “Miss Kitty” Blood Drive

Persons are being encouraged to support the Miss Kitty Blood Drive on Friday (July 7) at Itel International, 22 Chalmers Avenue, Kingston.
The life-saving activity, under the theme ‘More Pints, More Life’, is organised by attorney-at-law and voluntary blood donor, Khadine “Miss Kitty” Hylton. It will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m.
Miss Hylton is encouraging persons who are in good health to become legacy donors, which is a lifetime commitment to giving blood.
This, she said, will reduce the need for urgent blood appeals and ensure adequate supply in times of emergency.
“I want everybody to make blood donation a part of our culture, part of who we are, our human responsibility once you are able to so. We need to do it regularly and grab everyone who can donate so that we can be agents of change,” Miss Hylton said, noting that there is nothing to fear from donating blood.
“I am happy that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has taken the initiative and has bolstered their efforts in making sure that there are systems in place to facilitate behaviour change and to encourage the desired behaviour,” she added.
Miss Hylton was addressing the recent World Blood Donor Day at the National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) on Slipe Road in Kingston.
The NBTS has 11 blood collection sites across the island, where persons, ages 17 to 60, who are in good health, can go to donate.