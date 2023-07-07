Ground Broken for Rehabilitation of Withorn to Darliston Road

Ground was broken for the Withorn to Darliston road rehabilitation project in Westmoreland on July 6 by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Everald Warmington.
The work will be spearheaded by the National Works Agency (NWA), at a cost of $294 million.
The scope of work will include bushing of embankments, cleaning of existing drains, construction of new drains, installation of riprap, erection of retaining walls, removal of soft spots and the laying of a new base course and paving.
Construction is expected to be completed over an eight-month period and will be done by Morris Hill Limited.
In his address at Darliston, the Minister outlined that the project will be executed in two phases, as work will first be done on the Withorn to Highgate section of the roadway, followed by Highgate to Darliston.
He said the project symbolises the Government’s commitment to sustainable development and its dedication to improving the lives of the citizens.
“As a government, we strongly believe that an investment in proper infrastructure is a significant investment in the people. Roads and highways are the conduits of trade and commerce which, in turn, drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for all. It is for this reason that we are treating, as high priority, road rehabilitation projects such as this one,” the Minister noted.
Mr. Warmington said the Government is cognisant of the challenges experienced due to poor road conditions and, as such, has formulated “an inclusive and ambitious” plan to address these issues.
“The transformation and infrastructural development we intend to embark on as an administration is not just about repairing worn or damaged road surfaces, it is about reshaping the future of an entire nation. The importance of this project, therefore, cannot be overstated, as it will be an integral part of a larger transformation that will have far reaching effects on our economy,” he emphasised.
Rehabilitation of the 12-kilometre stretch of roadway will directly benefit residents in both Central and Eastern Westmoreland.