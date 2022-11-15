Persons Invited to Participate in Sensitisation Sessions of NCRA

The public is being invited to participate in the upcoming sensitisation sessions of the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA).
“There will be some sessions for the Food Safety Inspectorate, some for the Compliance Unit and some for the Legal Metrology and Petroleum Inspectorate. Persons can contact the NCRA regarding what we do and the upcoming sensitisations,” Inspector- in-Charge, NCRA Food Safety Inspectorate, Janiese Pinnock, told JIS News.
The first session is for laundry detergent, bleach and disinfectant on November 16. This session will focus on standards, relevant tests and compliance surrounding the aforementioned products, which are monitored by the NCRA’s Import and Domestic Commodities Inspectorate.
Registration and information on how to participate is shared on the NCRA’s website www.ncra.org.jm and social media pages @ncrajamaica.
Mrs. Pinnock also shared that another sensitisation session is upcoming for this month, on November 30.
“There is a session in November, and it will include food safety, registration of food establishments and product testing. The labs at the Bureau of Standards Jamaica will be participating in this as well,” she noted.
The registration of food establishments with the NCRA is an in-demand topic with a recent public session with good participation, held in September. Additionally, previous sensitisation sessions have been held on curb wall, hollow concrete blocks and toilet paper.
Inspector-in-Charge, Import and Domestic Commodities Inspectorate, Dr. Wendell Richards, said another session will be needed to update the public, pending changes to existing standards.
“We are going to have sensitisation on toilet paper again, because the standards are currently being updated. So, when they are completed in December of this year and January of next year, we are going to have another sensitisation in February to not just update the consumers of the updated standards but also to put a formal programme in place to improve compliance,” Dr. Richards said.
Interested persons are advised to monitor local newspapers and the NCRA’s website and social media pages for publications announcing the upcoming sessions.