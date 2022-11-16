Minister Calls for Greater Investments in Research and Innovations

A call for greater investments in technological research and innovations has been made by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz.
Addressing the opening of the Scientific Research Council (SRC) Science and Technology Biennial Conference today (November 15), Minister Vaz told stakeholders to renew their focus on expanding their research as the world adapts to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other innovations.
The three-day conference is being held in a hybrid format at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.
Stakeholders will be able to share their work and business experiences while highlighting the solutions and opportunities that are available through science and technology.
“Now is the time for greater investments in research and innovations. While greater investments are required to improve our research and development and innovation efforts, what has been undertaken so far has proved admirable,” Minister Vaz said.
Pointing to Jamaica’s 74th ranking on the 2021 Global Innovation Index of 173 countries, the Minister emphasised that the country has “the power, people and competence to increase our ranking, while simultaneously building our economy”.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the SRC, Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr., said that Agricultural Science (AgroScience) will become a focal point of national science initiatives.
“We support all sciences, but collectively as a country and the science bodies under the Science portfolio, we need to focus on capabilities where the immediate demand is and where our resources gift us. We will see AgroScience’s discussions as it relates to climate change,” he noted.
The conference is being held under the theme ‘Harnessing the Power of Research and Innovation to Drive Economic Resilience’ and can be viewed via the SRC’s YouTube channel @SrcJamaica.