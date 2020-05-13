Persons Have To Follow Certain Procedures For COVID-19 Test

Story Highlights To successfully book an appointment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) test via the jamcovid19 website or mobile app, persons will have to follow certain procedures, which will determine their eligibility.

This was emphasised by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Byran, who informed that persons will first need to be assessed and will be required to fill out the self-reporting section of the jamcovid19 website or app.

“Once you report yourself, it asks you all the relevant questions and based on the response to the questions, it prioritises you. Once you [are authorized], you get a code and then you go to the appointment tab and click on that tab, enter you code and then you are able to make an appointment,” he explained.

To successfully book an appointment for the coronavirus (COVID-19) test via the jamcovid19 website or mobile app, persons will have to follow certain procedures, which will determine their eligibility.

This was emphasised by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Byran, who informed that persons will first need to be assessed and will be required to fill out the self-reporting section of the jamcovid19 website or app.

“Once you report yourself, it asks you all the relevant questions and based on the response to the questions, it prioritises you. Once you [are authorized], you get a code and then you go to the appointment tab and click on that tab, enter you code and then you are able to make an appointment,” he explained.

Mr. Bryan was speaking at a virtual meeting of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 12). He was responding to questions from committee member, Dr. Morais Guy.

He informed that persons will then be referred to health centres in the parish they reside or the one closest to them, noting that each health centre “has a set number of time slots and a set number of tests that will be done in a particular day”.

Last week, during a virtual press conference, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, had explained that the testing option will mainly cater to persons who may be ill but have stopped visiting public health facilities, as they have been staying home in adherence to the Government’s measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Essentially, we want all the people who need to be tested to be tested. So, this is one opportunity for persons who are at home and not coming out to their health centres to be tested,” she said.

The website, jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm and mobile app (jamcovid19), available on the Apple store, were developed through collaboration between the Government and global technology company, Amber Group, to provide an easy-to-use centralised source for all COVID-19-related information and services.

Features of the online platforms include a self-reporting and monitoring portal, latest data and statistics on COVID-19 locally and globally, direct links to emergency services, knowledge resources on COVID19, and a controlled re-entry immigration section that allows Jamaicans stranded overseas to apply for authorisation to return to the country.

The website and mobile app began accepting bookings for testing appointments this week.