Custos Of St. James Encouraged By Responsible Behaviour Of Residents

Story Highlights Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, says he is encouraged by the responsible behaviour being shown by many residents, in terms of following health and safety guidelines relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking to JIS News, following the presentation of masks to the Cornwall Combined Disabilities Association, at the Faith Temple Assemblies of God Church in Montego Bay on May 8, Bishop Pitkin said that the ultimate goal is to see a 100 per cent compliance rate.

He added that the parish, and by extension the country, can ill-afford to reverse the gains and the many sacrifices that have been made to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Bishop Pitkin said it is against this background that his office has launched the Custos COVID-19 Project, which has been instrumental in providing masks and care packages to needy residents of the parish.

“We have recognised the need and have been doing our part in assisting residents to meet the health and safety guidelines as well as to provide care packages for the needy,” Custos Pitkin noted.

“We have, so far, sourced up to 2,000 masks and will try to do more as we go along… as the goal is to comply fully with the guidelines and to assist in the containment of COVID-19,” he added.

Bishop Pitkin said that in addition to giving assistance to the Association, the Custos COVID-19 Project has also provided masks and care packages to residents, notably at the Charles Gordon Market, Montego Bay, and also to a number of retired soldiers “who have served both our parish and our country well”. Bishop Pitkin said that despite the uncertainty, the way forward is for persons to continue to act responsibly, adding that anything less would be both sad and counterproductive.