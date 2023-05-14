Persons Encouraged to Participate in Workers’ Week Activities

Persons are being encouraged to participate in activities marking Workers’ Week 2023.
The Week will be observed from May 14 to 23 under the theme: ‘Celebrating 85 Years of Labour Relations in Jamaica’.
Divisional Director for Industrial Relations and Allied Services at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Gillian Corrodus, says Workers’ Week is very significant, as it reflects the 1938 riots which led to the establishment of labour standards across the British West Indies.
She told JIS News that the uprisings also led to the establishment of a Labor Department after the Moyne Commission investigated the riots, including the causes, and made recommendations for a stronger workforce on the island. The Week starts on Monday, May 15, with the mounting of a Workers’ Week display at the Labour Ministry’s offices at 1F North Street, Kingston.
On display will be storyboards chronicling the history of the Week, the labour riots in Jamaica, and the outcomes of those uprisings. On Tuesday, May 16, a wreath laying exercise will be held at the Aggie Bernard Workers’ Monument at the Kingston Craft Market, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Mrs. Corrodus pointed out that this monument is significant because it memorialises the Kingston Waterfront riots where persons were talking about fair wages and decent work conditions.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, will host a town hall for members of the industrial security guard sector on May 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Chinese Benevolent Association of Jamaica, Old Hope Road.
The Workers’ Park in Frome, Westmoreland, will be the venue for Cultural Day activities on Thursday, May 18. Persons will have an opportunity to apply for labour and social services, such as the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) benefits or employment.
Members of the Ministry’s Labour Market Information System (LMIS) will be on location to assist persons to register on the platform, which facilitates skills matching with job opportunities.
The day’s activities will be executed in partnership with the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo). Friday, May 19, a Labour Relations Awards Banquet will be held to recognise persons who have given invaluable service to labour relations. The National Workers’ Week/Labour Day church service takes place on Sunday ,May 21 at the Church of the Open Bible, Washington Boulevard, Kingston starting at 10:00 a.m.
The Labour Ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport will execute Workers Week activities which culminate on Labour Day, May 23.