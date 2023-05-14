$30 Million Boost for Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme

The HEART-NSTA Trust has extended its support for the Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP), by presenting $30 million to the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, which organises the initiative in tandem with the agency.

RYEEP is an entrepreneurial engagement, designed to support youth participants through training in life skills, business development and management, as well as best practices in agriculture.

Speaking with JIS News following the handover of the cheque during the National Youth Achievement Day Expo in Clarendon on Friday (May 12), HEART’s Senior Programmes Director, Marlon Johnson, said the contribution is part of the entity’s thrust to support the development of Jamaica’s human capital.

“As the national human capital development agency, we strongly believe in agriculture as an avenue through which human capital can be developed. But in addition to that, entrepreneurship is one of the pathways that we encourage at the HEART-NSTA Trust,” Mr. Johnson said.

He indicated that a memorandum of understanding was signed between HEART and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs for three years, beginning 2022, during which some $75.3 million is expected to be pumped into the RYEEP.

A total of $20.3 million was provided last year, while another $25 million will be delivered in 2024, following this year’s $30 million provision.

Mr. Johnson welcomed the fact that, through RYEEP, participants not only receive inputs but also the necessary training to make their businesses more sustainable.

Meanwhile, HEART’s Region Six Regional Director, Dr. Sasha Shim-Hue, who participated in Friday’s cheque presentation exercise, told JIS News that the agency continues to partner with entities or organisations focused on human capital development.

She pointed out that “irrespective of your age or stage, HEART has a programme and support that is aligned to your development.”

Mrs. Shim-Hue said that the donation towards RYEEP “is about investing in one of the strategic pillars of Jamaica, which is agriculture, and also manufacturing, because of the value-added aspect of the programme.”

“It is injecting more life in the youth and in agriculture so that we can grow smart and eat smart,” she added.

Jamaica 4-H Clubs Acting Executive Director, Garfield Ewart, thanked HEART for their continued support of one of the organisation’s main programmes.

Noting that most new businesses are “likely to fail”, Mr. Ewart informed that “we are seeing the opposite with this programme”.

“Most of the enterprises that are supported [under RYEEP] are successful and, hence, a number of those beneficiaries [participated in the national expo],” he further noted.

“This contribution from HEART is well-needed, because we have a large number of young persons out there who need this kind of support. We’re not able to do this on our own and, hence, we establish partnerships with important stakeholders, such as HEART Trust, to provide the funding,” Mr. Ewart added.