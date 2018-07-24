PEP Will Better Enable Teachers to Design Lesson Plans

Senior Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alicia Lindsay, addresses Brunswick Jamaica’s 2018 Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) awards luncheon for three top-performing students held on Monday (July 23) at the Hotel Four Seasons, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Senior Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alicia Lindsay, addresses Brunswick Jamaica’s 2018 Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) awards luncheon for three top-performing students held on Monday (July 23) at the Hotel Four Seasons, St. Andrew. Story Highlights With the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), teachers will have a more complete assessment of students’ capabilities, better enabling them to design lesson plans to meet their learning needs, says Senior Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alicia Lindsay.

“So teachers can plan more strategically as they look at what the trends are, what the weaknesses are, and then see how best they can put a plan in place, so that (students) can overcome those challenges,” she noted.

She was addressing Brunswick Jamaica’s 2018 Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) awards luncheon held on Monday (July 23) at the Hotel Four Seasons in St. Andrew.



PEP, which replaces GSAT as the national secondary-school placement test, will assess students’ knowledge, in addition to placing increased emphasis on their demonstration of 21st century skills, for example, critical thinking and communication.

Students going into grade six in September will be the first PEP cohort. They will do the examination in 2019.

Brunswick awarded scholarships totalling $125,000 to three top-performing students in GSAT – Kayla Harrison, Breanna Phillips, and Brian Henry.

Brand Manager at the company, Simone McFarlane, said the students are being recognised for their outstanding performance.

“We also want to play our part in encouraging more students to continue striving for excellence,” she said.

She urged the students, who will be attending high school in September, to extend kindness to others, be respectful and “be mindful of bad influence and persons who will want to lead you astray”.

Immediate Past President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), Howard Isaacs, congratulated the students and urged them to continue to make the best of school life.

He thanked Brunswick for rewarding the students, and called on the parents to remain diligent in guiding their children.

Brunswick is celebrating 125 years this year.