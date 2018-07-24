SRC Stages Entrepreneurial Town Hall Meeting in Portmore

Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) entrepreneurial town hall flyer. + - Photo: Contributed Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) entrepreneurial town hall flyer. Story Highlights The public is invited to the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) ‘Be your own Boss’ entrepreneurial town hall meeting at the Portmore Christian Holiness Church, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (July 25) at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) ‘Be your own Boss’ entrepreneurial town hall meeting at the Portmore Christian Holiness Church, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (July 25) at 6:30 p.m.

Topics to be covered include business and development, formulations and product testing. Participants will also be able to interact with food technicians and scientists.

“If you inherited a family recipe from Grandma or want to export goods, let us tell you how you can afford this venture,” Mrs. Rose Miller said.

She noted that the SRC has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) as well as a relationship with the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), through which persons can access business development support.