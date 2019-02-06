Penalties in Laws to be Revised

Story Highlights The Law Reform (Amendment of Penalties) Act 2019 was tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (February 5).

According to the Memorandum of Objects and Reasons, a decision has been taken to revise penalties where appropriate and where not already provided for, provide a mechanism for amendment of monetary penalties relating to several Acts under the portfolio of the Ministry of Justice, by Ministerial Order.

The Bill was tabled by Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

“This is the revision of penalties of the laws. In this Bill before the House, they relate to matters in the Ministry of Justice. You will see penalties, which in the past were $20, $40 and $100, have now been brought up to date, and we are hoping that shortly they will be dealt with in the House,” Mr. Chuck explained.

The Minister said he hopes that other Ministries will provide their update of the laws soon.