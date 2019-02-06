MPs Pay Tribute to Dr. Bloomfield

Dr. Bloomfield was found dead inside his Passley Gardens home in Portland, on Saturday (February 2).

In his tribute, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, noted that he cannot recall Dr. Bloomfield raising his voice beyond what was necessary to communicate.

“I cannot recall him saying a word in anger or being involved in the confrontations which are part of the cut and thrust of politics. Upon hearing the news, I was devastated, because not that he was a Member of Parliament and, therefore, there is some protection around him, but when it comes close and you can relate, it’s a different feeling than hearing what is being said on the news,” Mr. Holness said.

“That it has reached the House of Representatives should, in some way, spark us to dig deeper to find the solution. I think what we should do, in honour of our colleague, is to reaffirm our cooperation in the fight against crime,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, noted that he can’t “recall a sadder day in all my years as a member of this honourable House”.

“It is not just the tragic [way] and the savagery with which Dr Bloomfield lost his life but my sense of sadness is also connected with the fact that it represents a particularly difficult phase of our national life,” he said.

He noted that the attack on Dr. Bloomfield “reflects a kind of devaluation, not just of human life, which has become all too common, but also a degradation of the respect with which parliamentarians and Parliament itself are viewed”.

Meanwhile, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and Member of Parliament for Western Portland, Hon. Daryl Vaz, described the relationship between Dr. Bloomfield and himself as unique.

“Our relationship as rival MPs could be best described as unique, given today’s unfortunate tribal nature of our politics. It would be hard-pressed in today’s politics to find a politician who could, or would call on their political opponent to treat him, his immediate family members and friends as a medical doctor from time to time. This was the case with Lynvale Bloomfield and myself,” Mr. Vaz said.

A photograph of the late MP was placed on his empty seat on Tuesday at Gordon House.